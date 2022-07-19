HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM) has appointed a new head of wholesale business for Asia, according to an announcement from the firm. Subject to regulatory approval, Charles Li will start the newly-created role on 1 September. He will be responsible for leading the client servicing teams in Asia Pacific and covering wholesale clients in the region. He will also focus…
HSBC AM hires Asia wholesale head from UBS AM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 July 2022
