Text size

HSBC AM hires Asia wholesale head from UBS AM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 July 2022

HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM) has appointed a new head of wholesale business for Asia, according to an announcement from the firm. Subject to regulatory approval, Charles Li will start the newly-created role on 1 September. He will be responsible for leading the client servicing teams in Asia Pacific and covering wholesale clients in the region. He will also focus…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News