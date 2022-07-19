Julius Baer has made a key hire to strengthen the bank’s sales and advisory team and drive greater product innovation, Asian Private Banker has learned. Rajarshi Mitra joined the markets division team on 19 July as head of solutions and sales, cross asset Asia-Pacific, to oversee and build up the bank’s foreign exchange, structured products and tailored solutions teams in…
Julius Baer hires from HSBC to strengthen markets division
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 July 2022
