More volatility ahead? Here’s how VP Bank and UBP are weathering the storm

By Kylie Wong, contributor | 18 July 2022
The laundry list of concerns for investors can sometimes feel never-ending: rising inflation, energy prices and geopolitical tensions are just three of the challenges to contend with. Following a sell-off in equity and bond markets in the first half of the year, private banks in the region are maintaining a cautious stance when it comes to their allocations for 2H2022….

