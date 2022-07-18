The laundry list of concerns for investors can sometimes feel never-ending: rising inflation, energy prices and geopolitical tensions are just three of the challenges to contend with. Following a sell-off in equity and bond markets in the first half of the year, private banks in the region are maintaining a cautious stance when it comes to their allocations for 2H2022….
More volatility ahead? Here’s how VP Bank and UBP are weathering the storm
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 18 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Weekly – Investors should buckle up for more volatility: Yang Zijian of AllianzGI
14 July 2022
Decade low valuations add to appeal of Hong Kong and China equities: Bank Julius Baer and HSBC AM
28 June 2022
Premium Pickers: Three ways UBS GWM is hedging market volatility
27 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Sanguine about US growth, despite Fed warning: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
23 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Why we are overweight hedge funds: Norman Villamin of UBP
26 May 2022
CIO Weekly – Stay cautious on China despite “extreme value”: Matthew Quaife of Fidelity
19 May 2022
CIO Weekly – China and Japan equities as volatility hedge: Thomas Taw of iShares by BlackRock
7 April 2022
Exclusive
Clients barely feel pain from Russia exposure: Barclays Private Bank
23 March 2022
CIO Weekly – RMB a safe haven from Ukraine chaos: Stefanie Holtze-Jen of Deutsche Bank IPB
10 March 2022
Private banks warn of more volatility ahead as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
18 February 2022
Private banks upbeat on risk assets despite Fed’s hawkish tilt
17 December 2021
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Compelling reasons to invest in Chinese bonds: Thomas Rupf of VP Bank
5 August 2021