HSBC reported good momentum in its Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business in 3Q2022, with revenue rising 25% YoY to US$6.3 billion, marking a turnaround from a challenging 1H2022 for the UK-based lender. That jump was propelled primarily by the impact of a higher interest rate environment and balance sheet growth on the group’s personal banking business, HSBC said in…
HSBC WPB enjoys decent 3Q2022 despite tough times for wealth business
By Carly Lau, reporter | 25 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
How HSBC IWS brings “best-in-class” products to the wealth continuum
5 October 2022
HSBC hires India WPB head from Citi
9 August 2022
Steady growth for HSBC WPB net new assets despite tough 1H22
1 August 2022
UBS GWM’s 2Q22 profit before tax falls amid “uncertain times”
26 July 2022
DBS and OCBC latest banks to suffer tough 1Q22 for WM
29 April 2022
Adverse market conditions hurt UBS APAC WM and HSBC WPB 1Q22 results
26 April 2022
Good momentum in wealth business plays out in HSBC FY21 results
22 February 2022
DBS wealth management income dips but AUM rises
14 February 2022
HSBC GPB attracts record alternative inflows in 2021
6 January 2022
PE firm Apollo buys Griffin Capital units, picks HSBC PB regional alts head to lead APAC global wealth business
3 December 2021
HSBC opens its first Hong Kong Wealth Centre in Greater Bay Area push
28 October 2021
HSBC reports growth in wealth revenue, jump in 3Q21 pre-tax profit
25 October 2021