Despite their stomach-churning volatility, digital assets are still capturing the attention of family offices (FO) and HNWIs in Hong Kong and Singapore. This is according to KPMG’s Investing in Digital Assets – Family Office and high-net-worth investor perspectives on digital asset allocation report, co-launched with Aspen Digital on Monday. For the report, KPMG surveyed 30 FOs and HNWIs in the two…
What 60% drop? Family offices and HNWIs are still keen to dabble in crypto
By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 October 2022
