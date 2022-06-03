Exclusive
Text size

This is how Taiwan can rake in more foreign capital: TriOrient Investments

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 3 June 2022

Chris Cottorone believes that Taiwan will be able to attract more family offices and foreign capital if the regulator removes certain investment restrictions. “The investment cap set up by the Taiwan government on certain asset classes such as convertible bonds has been limiting the willingness by certain foreign institutional investors to invest,” he told Asian Private Banker. The head of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News