Chris Cottorone believes that Taiwan will be able to attract more family offices and foreign capital if the regulator removes certain investment restrictions. “The investment cap set up by the Taiwan government on certain asset classes such as convertible bonds has been limiting the willingness by certain foreign institutional investors to invest,” he told Asian Private Banker. The head of…
This is how Taiwan can rake in more foreign capital: TriOrient Investments
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 3 June 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Exclusive
Why Taiwan is a haven for private banks amid supply chain chaos
23 May 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse beats most foreign rivals for QDLP investments
22 December 2021
Exclusive
Taiwan FOs still waiting to see if “WM 2.0” will make a real difference
19 November 2021
Exclusive
Bridging gap with offshore rivals through greater synergies of group resources: Cathay United Bank of Taiwan
10 November 2021
Saxo Capital Markets granted two licences in Hong Kong
25 October 2021
Exclusive
Foreign FOs zero in on Hong Kong startups to tap into the Greater Bay Area: Cyberport CEO
18 October 2021
Exclusive
Chinese IWM Davids venture overseas, taking on foreign Goliaths
17 September 2021
Exclusive
VC marketplace assists direct investments via a tech-enabled model
15 September 2021
Monroe Capital expands into Asia, picks leader from Aberdeen Standard Investments
14 September 2021
The Capital Company completes merger, eyes wealthy families with US ties
16 August 2021
Wealth Management Connect sure to expand product offerings and quotas: HK financial under-secretary Joseph Chan
22 June 2021