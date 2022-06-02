HSBC Global Private Banking has lost a North Asia co-head, multiple sources have confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Ivan W K Wong, managing director and co-head for North Asia has left HSBC GPB after having led the North Asia market for the past four years. Asian Private Banker understands that he is currently serving notice. Wong is a veteran with…
HSBC GPB North Asia heavyweight resigns
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 June 2022
