CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier

By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 June 2022

This week: Allocate to A-shares as China is slowly recovering: Lombard Odier; Peak in US inflation does not mean Fed will be less hawkish: Bank of Singapore; BlackRock favours equities over fixed income as stocks rebound Allocate to A-shares as China is slowly recovering: Lombard Odier The gradual reopening of Shanghai after two months of lockdown signals that China is…

