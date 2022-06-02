Text size

Capital Group makes senior intermediaries appointment in Asia

2 June 2022

Capital Group has appointed a new managing director, financial intermediaries for Singapore and Southeast Asia. The asset manager, which has US$2.7 trillion in global AUM, said on Thursday that Tan Suyin will be responsible for leading the financial intermediary sales team in these markets. As part of the role, she will drive Capital Group’s distribution strategy and strengthen existing relationships…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News