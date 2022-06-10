Text size

Top investment themes for 2H22: Southeast Asia equities, IG bonds and hedge funds

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 10 June 2022

Private banks are warming towards Southeast Asia equities, investment-grade bonds and hedge fund strategies in the region, suggest the latest outlook reports from HSBC, Pictet Wealth Management and Maybank. Most markets recorded losses for the first five months of this year. In May, Indonesia and India were amongst the top losers within Asia, while Taiwan and Hong Kong led the…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News