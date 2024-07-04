Text size

Lombard International to be acquired by insurance group

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 4 July 2024

Insurance provider Utmost Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Lombard International Assurance Holdings Sarl, the former said in a statement on Thursday. Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the acquisition will merge wealth solutions provider Lombard International and Utmost International, the insurance-based wealth solutions arm of Utmost Group. The expected completion date is end-2024. Utmost, which has a…

