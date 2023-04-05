Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group aims to build Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan as strategic markets for its private wealth business in Asia, and believes evergreen solutions and bespoke mandates might be the best solutions for investors new to alternatives. “As a first step, we want to build our presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, given the depth and…
Exclusive
Why evergreen funds are in bloom: Partners Group
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 5 April 2023
