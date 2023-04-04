Text size

Ex-UBS bankers join new FOAHK crypto, education committees

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 5 April 2023

Family Office Association Hong Kong (FOAHK) has sharpened its focus on crypto, wealth management, and education and research, with senior appointments to three newly-created sub-committees. Teresa Lee, Michel Lee and Grant Ko will chair the Wealth Management Sub Committee, Crypto Sub Committee, and Education & Research Sub Committee, respectively, according to an announcement on Monday. Michael Lee is the executive…

