Succession Planning 2019: Converting Challenges into Actions (Executive Summary Part 1)

Asia’s strong economic growth over the last few decades has created a sizeable number of first-generation high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs). As this group advances in age, they have shown growing awareness and concern regarding the need for succession planning in order to ensure the long- term economic security of their families, maintain their lifestyles post- retirement, and effectively transfer their wealth to the next generation.

It is estimated that the value of global UHNW wealth transferred down through generations within the next 30 years will total nearly US$16 trillion, making it the largest wealth transfer in history.1

However, Asian Private Banker (APB) has found that such increasing awareness about succession planning has not necessarily translated into significant action taken by this group. In its fourth year of research partnership with Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB), APB has been following the financial protection consumption trends, and investigating the market challenges and gaps HNWIs/UHNWIs face in striving for their financial security goals

This report focuses in particular on the factors which are preventing Asian HNWIs/UHNWIs (primarily in Hong Kong and Singapore) from taking actions towards their succession planning. It also examines Asia’s life insurance market and the role that life insurance plays in supporting the financial health and succession planning of Asian HNWIs and UHNWIs, including their successors.

Download your complimentary copy of the Succession Planning 2019: Converting Challenges into Actions executive summary today to read exclusive findings.

2019 Key Findings:

Four years after our initial research on the HNW/UHNW market segment, we have found that Asia’s HNWIs today are still less prepared for wealth transfer/succession planning than their counterparts in other regions with 57% admitting they have done nothing in regards to estate planning and wealth transfer, compared to 32% in the West.

Our research shows that there are three main challenges/risks that contributed to this lack of preparation: procrastination, lack of communication, and perceived complexity of the process.

Challenges/Risks:

Procrastination

Our 2018 Succession Planning: Perceptions and Opportunities for HNWIs report revealed that the biggest difficulty in convincing clients to start planning their succession plan is procrastination. We have found that this trend is still evident in 2019. Therefore, it is not surprising that 83% of relationship manager (RM) respondents reported that less than 60% of their clients have planned or are currently planning their succession plan.

In addition, over 25% of end-clients surveyed indicated that they did not plan to begin their succession planning in the next 10 years, and/ or they had no clear impetus towards the beginning of their succession planning. Even more striking is that a large number (25%) of end- clients between the ages of 50-60 believed that it was too early for them to start their succession planning. Procrastination itself is a complex problem, and different people experience it for different reasons. However, in matters of wealth transfers and succession planning, procrastination more often than not extracts a higher price than most people realise in terms of the ability to effectively manage their wealth in the long run.

Lack of communication

Navigating through the complexities of succession planning is a daunting process for both families and their wealth managers, but it is clear that the efficacy and success of such a plan requires cooperation among all stakeholders involved. Unfortunately, Asia’s HNWIs are hesitant to discuss financial matters within their families.

Their hesitation stems from cultural taboos in discussing death, a fear that their successors are not ready to take control of the family assets, and/or their concern that discussing succession planning with their family may lead to internal disputes. In particular, there is a severe lack of intergenerational communication amongst HNWIs/UHNWIs in Asia:

Despite the fact that most Asian business owners earned their riches through a family business, two out of three end-clients surveyed have never discussed succession planning within their family and almost two-thirds of Asian HNWIs/UHNWIs business owners have yet to name a successor (a “heir” is usually chosen from within the family).

Most clients have avoided discussing legacy planning with their offspring, even though Asia’s wealthy recognise the importance of family financial planning; only 15% of the next generation have actually participated in more than 60% of all succession planning-related discussions.

These are jarring figures when you consider that many of the economies in Asia are dominated by family businesses. According to a study by Ernst and Young, about 85% of companies in the Asia Pacific region are family-owned.2

Complexity of the process

HNWIs/UHNWIs often face jurisdictional and compliance issues in managing wide-ranging assets, transferring family assets that are spread globally as well as legal and tax challenges in the case of potential inheritors living abroad. In addition, the continuously evolving regulatory environment in Asia — such as the Common Reporting Standards (CRS)3 and the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (AEOI) — is presenting both challenges and opportunities to HNWIs who are looking to pass on their wealth.

However, it is not only HNWIs who are struggling with succession planning – many RMs in the region also lack familiarity with this matter:

While 25% of end-clients responded that the designing of their succession plan was relatively easy, 63% of them found it difficult in terms of the actual implementation of their succession plans.

42% of RMs said they were very unfamiliar, unfamiliar or only somewhat familiar with the process.

In fact, 29% of RMs deemed the process as “too complicated”, and a further 25% of RMs stated that they had not received sufficient training on the subjects of regulatory requirements and tax for them to be comfortable with or fully grasp the process.

Stay tuned for Parts 2 and 3 of the Succession Planning 2019 executive summary in the coming weeks.

1 “Family Wealth Transfers Report.” http://www.wealthx.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/WealthX_NFP_FamilyWealthTransfersReport-2014.pdf.

2 Ernst and Young, Family Business Yearbook 2017.

3 See Chapter 3 of the Succession Planning 2019: Converting Challenges into Actions report.