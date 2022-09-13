Exclusive
Text size

Singapore-based Canopy raises US$3 million to expand HNWI data services to the US

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 September 2022

Fintech Canopy has raised US$3 million from several Hong Kong and Singapore-based family offices to support its newly opened US office, expanding its HNWI data services from Asia to North America. “We currently have a team of 66 in Asia and plan to build a team of 15 to 20 in the US market within 1½ years,” Tanmai Sharma, founder…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News