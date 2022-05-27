Wildlife trafficking has become a multi-billion dollar transnational criminal activity that is ranked as the fourth most profitable transnational crime — behind the narcotics trade, arms trade, and human trafficking. Found in Africa and Asia, the rhinoceros is particularly vulnerable to poaching because of the growing demand for its horn — which fetch enormous prices on the black market and…
Rhino poaching is a biodiversity crisis: Oliver Withers of Credit Suisse
27 May 2022
