RBC Wealth Management considers wealth planning as an “educational journey”, during which clients learn and discover the meaning of wealth planning. This approach to wealth planning sets RBC WM apart from other banks, that see wealth planning as a solution-driven service, explained Vivian Kiang. Some banks may immediately lead clients into setting up a trust structure, a will, or insurance…
Exclusive
RBC WM sees wealth planning as a journey of discovery: Vivian Kiang
By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
24 May 2022
UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran
5 May 2022
UBP nabs South Asia wealth planning head from Julius Baer
10 January 2022
Exclusive
Succession planning is moving beyond wealth preservation: Steven Weekes of HSBC GPB
16 December 2021
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
Exclusive
Regulatory uncertainty calls for flexibility and diversification in pre-IPO planning
29 September 2021
Lioner International appoints wealth planning veteran as partner
13 September 2021
Guotai Junan sees 1H21 revenue surge, reaping the fruits of its wealth management upgrade
24 August 2021
HSBC 1H21 wealth business sees strong growth in Asia, with client base expanding 7% and revenue up 26% YoY
2 August 2021
Credit Suisse wealth planning veteran resigns
2 August 2021
Bank of Singapore loses wealth planning specialist
19 July 2021
BoS nabs head of wealth planning from UBS WM
15 June 2021