Exclusive
Text size

RBC WM sees wealth planning as a journey of discovery: Vivian Kiang

By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 May 2022
Vivian Kiang, RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management considers wealth planning as an “educational journey”, during which clients learn and discover the meaning of wealth planning. This approach to wealth planning sets RBC WM apart from other banks, that see wealth planning as a solution-driven service, explained Vivian Kiang. Some banks may immediately lead clients into setting up a trust structure, a will, or insurance…

