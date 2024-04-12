Asia Pacific Investment Grade credit: Time to make it a core allocation

This is a sponsored article from PineBridge Investments.

After a year in which most fixed income assets made a comeback and eked out gains, what does 2024 hold for investors? Given Asia’s growing economic heft and the stellar returns that Asia USD investment grade (IG) bonds have consistently posted, we believe it is worth considering Asia IG as a standalone asset class.

Our 2024 outlook: Strong growth makes a compelling case for Asia IG

Fixed income assets enjoyed a broad rally, sparked by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in 2024. These views, now the broad consensus, reflected our earlier forecasts which had informed our portfolio positioning.

The market is still divided on how severe the slowdown will be in the US and globally once tighter financial conditions take hold. In Asia, the economic cycle has diverged from developed markets. Inflation has been broadly under control and the region is expected to expand at a healthy clip in 2024. Our forecast calls for 4.5% growth in Asia this year, compared with the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 1.5% for advanced economies.1

Against this backdrop, Asia IG bonds are an attractive opportunity, poised to benefit from the end of the US hiking cycle and a potential global economic slowdown. While Asia IG spreads are now relatively tight, yields remain attractive with yield-to-worst at 5.4% as of 29 February 2024.

China, and particularly its property sector, has been a concern in the past year for many investors (ourselves included). Economic data in the country has somewhat stabilised although not yet turned positive, in our view.

We actively manage our country exposures through market cycles to manage risk while seeking return opportunities. For example, in 2023, we were significantly underweight China, with only half the exposure of the broader index (JACI Investment Grade).

Nevertheless, we still see pockets of opportunity in the market and have been – and continue to be – very selective about picking the right credits. Beyond index exposure, we have an active allocation to Japan and Australia, where we find attractive value and diversification benefits vis-a-vis other Asian countries.

Structural demand for Asia IG is growing

We have observed burgeoning investor interest in Asia IG credit, spurred by two factors: the growing appeal of Asia assets more broadly, and the solid risk-adjusted returns that Asia IG bonds have delivered across all time periods.

First, Asia’s growing market size is hard to ignore. The Asian credit market has more than tripled in size since 2010, to US$1 trillion currently. Furthermore, some global investors, such as insurers, have a natural incentive to invest in Asia: such investments allow them to match their own liabilities in the region. Others, such as high net worth individuals in Asia, may invest in the asset class due to a home bias.

Second, Asia IG’s risk-adjusted returns have beaten those of other fixed income assets, regardless of the time frame one chooses. As the chart below shows, over the past ten years, Asia IG bonds have delivered 3.13% in total returns, compared to US IG’s 2.98% and Global Aggregate IG Credit’s 1.51%, despite the former being tested by factors both within and outside the region, including the Covid pandemic, China’s property crisis and US-China tensions. As a result, we believe that investors without exposure to Asia IG or are underweight the asset class risk underperformance in their global fixed income portfolios.

Asia Investment Grade bonds have outperformed over the past decade

Ten-year total return history

Source: Bloomberg. Rolling 10-year data as of 31 December 2023. Asia USD Bonds by the JPM JACI index, Asia IG USD Bonds by JPM JACI Investment Grade, EM Sovereign (USD) by the JPM EMBI Global Diversified index, EM Sovereign IG (USD) by the JPM EMBI Global Diversified index Investment Grade, US IG and US IG (5-7yr) by BofA ICE index, US Inflation Linked by Bloomberg US Govt Inflation-Linked All Maturities Total Return Index, Europe IG by Bloomberg Pan European Aggregate Credit, Global Aggregate Credit IG (USD) by Bloomberg Global Agg Credit Total Return Index, Asia Local Currency by Bloomberg Asia Local Currency Index Diversification does not insure against market loss. For illustration only. There is no assurance that the investment strategies and processes mentioned herein will be effective under all market conditions. Investors should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term based on their individual risk profile, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Past performance, or any prediction, projection or forecast, is not indicative of future performance.

We believe Asia IG credit is now an asset class that warrants a core allocation.

In this fragmented and diverse asset class, managers with deep, on-the-ground experience navigating Asia’s debt markets across cycles and a demonstrated ability to excel in up and down markets may help investors make the most of these allocations.

We expect to see significant return dispersion in the Asia IG market in 2024, which requires a laser-focused, nimble approach to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities. And given the likelihood of rate cuts in 2024, we believe the asset class will do well this year.

Footnote

1 Source: PineBridge Investments, as of 29 February 2024.

