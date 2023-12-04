“You have to queue”: New Singapore family offices face longer wait times

Private banks are tightening their requirements when it comes to onboarding clients looking to set up a family office in Singapore, prompting longer waiting times for clients as the city tightens anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. Singapore’s police arrested 10 people in August in one of the country’s largest anti-money laundering operations, charging them with offences including using suspected forged documents…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]