Exclusive
Text size

“You have to queue”: New Singapore family offices face longer wait times

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 5 December 2023

Private banks are tightening their requirements when it comes to onboarding clients looking to set up a family office in Singapore, prompting longer waiting times for clients as the city tightens anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. Singapore’s police arrested 10 people in August in one of the country’s largest anti-money laundering operations, charging them with offences including using suspected forged documents…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News