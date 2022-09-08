Fidelity International has made two senior appointments to its Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific team dedicated to sustainable investing. Paul Milon was made Fidelity International’s director, Sustainable Investing in August. He will contribute to the development of Fidelity International’s sustainable investment policies, frameworks and product offering, and partner closely with the Investment Management team to deepen sustainability integration within the investment…
Fidelity makes two senior appointments in sustainable investing
By Claire Liang | 8 September 2022
