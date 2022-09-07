Exclusive
Text size

Why the market correction is a DPM opportunity: Patrick Chiu of EFG

By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 September 2022

Swiss pure-play EFG has been enjoying positive DPM inflows, with more clients using the market correction as an entry point to mandates, said Patrick Chiu. “We still see new money flowing into DPM [this year], especially by clients who have remained conservative in the past few years,” Chiu, deputy head of discretionary portfolio management for EFG Asset Management told Asian…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News