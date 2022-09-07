Swiss pure-play EFG has been enjoying positive DPM inflows, with more clients using the market correction as an entry point to mandates, said Patrick Chiu. “We still see new money flowing into DPM [this year], especially by clients who have remained conservative in the past few years,” Chiu, deputy head of discretionary portfolio management for EFG Asset Management told Asian…
Why the market correction is a DPM opportunity: Patrick Chiu of EFG
By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 September 2022
