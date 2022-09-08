Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Why we are bullish on tangible assets: Steen Jakobsen of Saxo Bank

By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 September 2022

This week: Tangible assets can restore the economic equilibrium: Saxo Bank; Emerging market issuance of ESG bonds shows resilience: Pictet Asset Management; UBP expects progressive recovery of Chinese economy in 2H22 Tangible assets can restore the economic equilibrium: Saxo Bank Saxo Bank believes that the tangible assets of the real economy are the winners in the current market. The CIO…

