Standard Chartered has hired a veteran banker responsible for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) market, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Shiva Natarajan joined Standard Chartered Private Bank earlier this month as executive director, senior relationship manager. In his new role, Natarajan will manage the South Asian diaspora in ASEAN & the Middle East. For the last eight years,…
Standard Chartered nabs NRI veteran from UBS
By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 September 2022
