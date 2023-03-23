German asset manager DWS has named a new head of APAC, who will take on the role from 1 April 2023. Following Holger Naumann’s retirement, Hong Kong-based Vanessa Wang will report to Stefan Hoops, CEO, DWS. At the same time, Wang will retain her current role as head of Client Coverage, APAC. “Vanessa has long been familiar with the region…
DWS names head of APAC as veteran looks to retire
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 March 2023
