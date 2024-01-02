Hainan: Chinese resort island’s QDLP push gathers momentum

Mainland Chinese authorities in Hainan have issued several new Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) licences to international firms, expanding local investors’ access to global assets. Among the firms included in the latest batch of licences is wealth manager GROW Investment Group (GROW), marking the latest initiative from Chinese authorities to increase the participation of international firms in the onshore wealth…

