Exclusive
Sponsored
Text size

Chinese U/HNWIs facing falling returns eye overseas investments

7 December 2023
Grant Pan, Noah CEO, at the 13th annual APB Summit

Chinese U/HNWIs are not having an easy time growing their wealth amid the slower-than-expected growth in Asia’s largest economy, with many now facing falling returns. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong-based Chinese wealth management firm Noah Holdings sees an increasing trend of Chinese clients looking toward investing in overseas assets. “I think the trend we see in the next 10 years,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News