Chinese U/HNWIs facing falling returns eye overseas investments

Chinese U/HNWIs are not having an easy time growing their wealth amid the slower-than-expected growth in Asia’s largest economy, with many now facing falling returns. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong-based Chinese wealth management firm Noah Holdings sees an increasing trend of Chinese clients looking toward investing in overseas assets. “I think the trend we see in the next 10 years,…
