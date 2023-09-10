Baijiu Coffee? Are Chinese equities still investable?

Baijiu coffee, anyone? Last week, Luckin Coffee (yes, the one that inflated its 2019 sales revenue by US$310 million) joined forces with Kweichow Moutai, the maker of China’s fiery national baijiu liquor, for an unusual offering: an alcoholic latte. If you think that is crazy, let’s look at the stock performance for both. Coffee’s ADR gained as much as 36%…