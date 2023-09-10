Baijiu coffee, anyone? Last week, Luckin Coffee (yes, the one that inflated its 2019 sales revenue by US$310 million) joined forces with Kweichow Moutai, the maker of China’s fiery national baijiu liquor, for an unusual offering: an alcoholic latte. If you think that is crazy, let’s look at the stock performance for both. Coffee’s ADR gained as much as 36%…
Baijiu Coffee? Are Chinese equities still investable?
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 11 September 2023
Related News
Why Chinese wealth clients need to “change their mindset”
7 August 2023
Another crisis in sight? Chinese wealth managers miss payments to HNW clients
2 August 2023
Exclusive
Why Chinese clients prefer jumbo life insurance
31 July 2023
Julius Baer is defensive on equities, but positive on India in 2H23
5 July 2023
Will the recovering IPO market bring Chinese billionaires back to Hong Kong?
30 June 2023
Chinese wealth manager GROW targets M&A for AUM growth
28 June 2023
PBs, fund managers eye Japanese equities to avoid US-China tensions
23 June 2023
Ignore the noise: Credit Suisse still bullish on China equities
1 June 2023
Exclusive
CIO of US$7 billion Chinese wealth manager departs
11 April 2023
US$22bn AUM Chinese wealth manager on HK, SG hiring spree
28 March 2023
Why Morgan Stanley expects a “steep climb” for offshore China equities
5 December 2022
Exclusive
Beyond Chinese high yield: How this US$400bn firm invests in Asian credit
24 October 2022