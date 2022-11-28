Text size

Neuberger Berman receives green light to run mutual fund business in China

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 28 November 2022

Neuberger Berman has become the second foreign asset manager to receive final approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to begin managing local currency mutual funds for domestic Chinese clients. The US$408 billion asset manager also named Michelle Wei, who joined in October, as CIO, equities, of the new onshore unit from 2023. Charles Nguyen, managing director, public equities…

