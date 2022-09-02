Many private banks have enjoyed robust asset inflows into alternatives this year, but the required ticket sizes have pushed private investments beyond the reach of most individual investors. “That’s exactly where our fund comes in,” asserted David Hanzl. The head of wholesale for Asia of the Scottish fund manager abrdn was referring to its fund — Listed Private Capital Fund…
Want to get a taste of private market investment? This fund may be a good try
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 September 2022
