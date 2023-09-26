Exclusive
Text size

Cash is trash? How fund selectors are hunting for income in 2023

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 27 September 2023

Against a backdrop of surging interest rates and bond yields, private bank fund selectors are increasingly searching for solutions that can provide their clients with sustainable sources of long-term income and bullet-proof portfolios in light of market volatility. That quest has not been made easier by high interest rates on cash deposits, which has encouraged some clients to sit on…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News