Morgan Stanley St. James’ Cup Charity Golf Tournament raises funds to support underprivileged children

Fortune favoured the charitable on 7 September 2023, as the annual Morgan Stanley St. James’ Cup Charity Golf Tournament once again took centre stage at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong.

St. James’ Settlement, one of Morgan Stanley’s long-term, non-profit partners in Hong Kong, and the bank welcomed over 100 clients, employees, and guests to this year’s event, raising over HK$950,000 for underprivileged children in Hong Kong.

With the destruction caused by Typhoon Saola still visible across the course, golfers dodged increasingly frequent weather warnings to complete their rounds just as the first drops of a black rainstorm began to sweep the course.

“We are pleased to see the highest client participation rate as this year marks the fifth anniversary of our title sponsorship of this charity golf tournament. We look forward to continuing our partnership with St. James’ Settlement as we bring our clients and business partners together on the journey of giving back,” said Vincent Chui, Head of Asia Pacific Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley.

Funds raised will go to St. James’ Settlement Grant-in-aid Brightens Children’s Lives Service (GIA), providing learning resources and opportunities for underprivileged children, including those with special educational needs.

Founded in 1949, St. James’ Settlement helps underprivileged children and youth, low-income families, the elderly and disabled people through its 73 service units around the city. Morgan Stanley has been its supporter for over a decade, with employees participating in over 250 volunteer projects.