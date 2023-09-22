Actual investing: Why thinking differently matters

This is a sponsored article from Baillie Gifford.

All investment strategies have the potential for profit and loss, capital is at risk. Past performance is not a guide to future returns.

Much has changed since Baillie Gifford set out its ideas on Actual investing. Does the approach still work?

Investment managers have had a wild ride these past few years. They have risked being knocked off course by Covid and its aftermath, rising interest rates and a war on Europe’s doorstep. Then, there is the dawn of a new era of ‘generative’ artificial intelligence that can create new content by learning from existing data.

It has been five years since ‘Let’s talk about actual investing’, Baillie Gifford Partner Stuart Dunbar’s provocative statement on the firm’s deepest beliefs.

In that article, Dunbar challenged the investment industry to focus on allocating capital to entrepreneurial and visionary companies rather than fixating on short-term share prices and market noise. He argued that investing in great companies, many with world-changing ideas over the long term, was more likely to be profitable for our clients and create value for society than speculation around the stock markets.

But in light of the recent destabilising times we have endured, how does he think the ideas behind it have stood the test of time?

“The last few years have shown us how much we can’t control,” Dunbar says. “What we’ve learned in respect of growth companies is that the market can get very over-excited and then very gloomy. And the difference in prices between those states can be really very dramatic.

“There’s not much we can do with that, except keep on focusing on companies, and opportunity and how we’re allocating capital in the real world.”

Dunbar explained how the term ‘Actual investors’ emerged from the firm’s shared beliefs about its role, valuing long-term thinking, conviction, patience and seeking out alternative sources of information when deciding where to allocate capital. He stresses that the ‘Actual’ tag not only applies to the equity growth emphasis for which the firm is best known but also to its multi-asset and income strategies. It is about investing with conviction and not being buffeted by short-term considerations.

These principles, he argues, are far more central to the company’s approach than the type of company the firm has tended to invest in.

“People talk about Baillie Gifford as technology investors. We’re not, we’re investors in companies harnessing technology to create a competitive edge or new business models or new products. It’s an important distinction.”

Following an exceptional period in which the spread of digitalisation has combined with cheap capital to foster exceptionally high-growth companies, Dunbar believes the next period of growth will be different.

“Some of the new technologies that interest us most now are those that are required to enable huge and much-needed changes in the world, such as new approaches to healthcare and facilitating the carbon transition. These are quite capital intensive. You can’t build battery gigafactories all over the world without raising a lot of capital to do it. Growth investors are going to need more patience as I don’t think we’re going to see as many large-scale businesses generating cash within three years of being launched as previously.”

Battery technology, essential to a greener energy system, is one focus of Baillie Gifford’s interest. So too are the high-end cables that bring the electricity from offshore wind turbines on land, high-yielding solar panels, and the AI-enabled software required to make a smarter, more complex electricity grid function better.

Health is another area that excites Dunbar. “Healthcare systems are already vastly expensive and that will get worse as there are fewer and fewer young people to fund the spiralling medical and care costs of an ageing population.

“Something has to give at some point. We have to find far more cost-effective ways of dealing with this challenge. It’s early days, but we are beginning to see progress in the world of gene sequencing and gene manipulation, again aided by artificial intelligence.

“Moderna, which we were interested in long before Covid, is a good example. It has a fabulous platform in which it can effectively tell your body to programme itself, to either vaccinate you or treat you against forms of cancer and forms of viruses.”

Whatever the sector, Dunbar believes that good companies with strong earnings growth and the power to raise their prices are likely to emerge unscathed from the recent volatility. Baillie Gifford investment managers have, he says, been reassessing and readjusting their portfolios in light of the changing financial conditions, examining cash flow, pricing power, and profitability.

The critical thing, Dunbar believes, is that Baillie Gifford retains its culture of constructively challenging and testing ideas and seeking new sources of information.

“For Actual investors, thinking differently is crucial. We need to guard against static thinking or groupthink and keep evolving.

“You can’t be a good investor if you’re worried about being wrong all the time. We think Actual investing is about thinking about what might go right, not wrong. We need to challenge each other without negating the optimism and positivity that you need as an investor.

As colleagues reassess the growth potential and resilience of portfolio companies in the light of recent upheaval, Dunbar concedes that it is not enough simply to claim that, as long-term thinkers, measurement over short periods is irrelevant.

“Just wait a bit longer isn’t a sufficient answer. We’ve been very strongly encouraging investors to go further and think more deeply to satisfy themselves and their colleagues that our Actual investing thesis is still valid. Having stress-tested it, we’ve found the thesis remains valid. So on we go.”

Find out more about Baillie Gifford and Actual Investing at Actual Investors | Baillie Gifford.

Important Information

The views expressed in this article should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a particular investment. The article contains information and opinion on investments that does not constitute independent investment research, and is therefore not subject to the protections afforded to independent research.

Some of the views expressed are not necessarily those of Baillie Gifford. Investment markets and conditions can change rapidly, therefore the views expressed should not be taken as statements of fact nor should reliance be placed on them when making investment decisions.

Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited provides investment management and advisory services to non-UK Professional/Institutional clients only. Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited is wholly owned by Baillie Gifford & Co. Baillie Gifford & Co and Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited are authorised and regulated by the FCA in the UK.

Persons resident or domiciled outside the UK should consult with their professional advisers as to whether they require any governmental or other consents in order to enable them to invest, and with their tax advisers for advice relevant to their own particular circumstances.

Baillie Gifford Asia (Hong Kong) Limited 柏基亞洲(香港)有限公司 is wholly owned by Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited and holds a Type 1 and a Type 2 license from the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong to market and distribute Baillie Gifford’s range of collective investment schemes to professional investors in Hong Kong. Baillie Gifford Asia (Hong Kong) Limited 柏基亞洲(香港)有限公司 can be contacted at Suites 2713-2715, Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong. Telephone +852 3756 5700.

Baillie Gifford Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited 柏基投资管理(上海)有限公司(‘BGIMS’) is wholly owned by Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited and may provide investment research to the Baillie Gifford Group pursuant to applicable laws. BGIMS is incorporated in Shanghai in the People’s Republic of China (‘PRC’) as a wholly foreign-owned limited liability company with a unified social credit code of 91310000MA1FL6KQ30. BGIMS is a registered Private Fund Manager with the Asset Management Association of China (‘AMAC’) and manages private security investment fund in the PRC, with a registration code of P1071226.

Baillie Gifford Overseas Investment Fund Management (Shanghai) Limited

柏基海外投资基金管理(上海)有限公司(‘BGQS’) is a wholly owned subsidiary of BGIMS incorporated in Shanghai as a limited liability company with its unified social credit code of 91310000MA1FL7JFXQ. BGQS is a registered Private Fund Manager with AMAC with a registration code of P1071708. BGQS has been approved by Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau for the Qualified Domestic Limited Partners (QDLP) Pilot Program, under which it may raise funds from PRC investors for making overseas investments.

This is a sponsored article from Baillie Gifford.