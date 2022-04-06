Exclusive
China’s HNWIs should tap alternatives for long-term returns: Tang Ning of CreditEase

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 6 April 2022

China’s HNWIs should boost their focus on alternative investments and develop a more comprehensive approach to asset allocation so they can achieve long-term returns, rather than fixating on short-term gains, according to the founder and CEO of CreditEase. “Many Chinese U/HNWIs are only experts in one or two investment fields, or certain asset classes, and such logic does not work…

