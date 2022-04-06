While fund managers should be able to explain the uniqueness of their strategies and how they can deliver alpha above their benchmark and peer group, Credit Suisse Wealth Management’s newly appointed head of funds solutions for the Singapore team also expects fund managers to showcase their track record backed by quantitative and qualitative data. “This will allow us as fund…
Premium Pickers – “We do not rely purely on track records”: Tan Jun Lin of Credit Suisse
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 6 April 2022
