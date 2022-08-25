Crosby Wealth Management has appointed three advisors to boost its portfolio management and wealth planning capabilities, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Noel Becker, Patrick Chau and Timothy Yip have come on board to provide consulting services to the Hong Kong-headquartered multi-family office, which is powered by its own investment banking platform. “The three expert advisors strengthening our advisory capabilities are…
Hong Kong MFO Crosby WM adds three advisors
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 August 2022
