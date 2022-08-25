This week: The macro case for China is looking fundamentally more constructive: Credit Suisse; China stimulus must move beyond infrastructure, argues J.P. Morgan PB The macro case for China is looking fundamentally more constructive: Credit Suisse Credit Suisse perceives the Chinese economy as a bright spot, on account of the “meaningful” policy support, in the words of John Woods, its APAC…
CIO Weekly – Why we see China as a bright spot: John Woods of Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 25 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Weekly – Has Fed hawkishness peaked? Too early to say: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan Private Bank
11 August 2022
Chinese stocks to provide “bright spot in the stormy sea” in 2H22: UBS CIO
11 July 2022
CIO Weekly – Return to Asia equities and IG bonds in 2H22: Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan AM
30 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Sanguine about US growth, despite Fed warning: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
23 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Why we are overweight hedge funds: Norman Villamin of UBP
26 May 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
Credit Suisse goes overweight Chinese equities, sees “light at end of tunnel”
18 March 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Investors should not “jump the gun” on Chinese equities: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
24 February 2022
WM business profit jump a bright spot in StanChart FY21 results
17 February 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022
Exclusive
“Common prosperity” can’t be achieved at the cost of precipitating a financial crisis: John Woods of Credit Suisse
8 October 2021