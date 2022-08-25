Credit Suisse’s David Wang on trending themes in China (Mandarin interview)

Asian Private Banker recently welcomed David Wang, Head of Asia Economics (ex Japan) and Chief China Economist at Credit Suisse for an exclusive video interview, where David offered his insights into several major trending China topics.

《亚洲私人银行家》本期邀请到了瑞士信贷首席中国经济学家王一，来和我们聊聊近期投资者关注的几大中国话题。

In the first video of our two-part series, David offered his insights into the future growth drivers and challenges of the Chinese economy, recent fluctuations in real estate stocks, China’s economic recovery under COVID-19, and how Chinese stocks react to policy risk from US regulation.

在第一个视频中，你可以了解到中国经济未来的增长动力和挑战，近期动荡的地产板块，新冠疫情之下的中国经济复苏，以及中概股如何应对美国监管机构的政策风险。

David further discussed China’s ESG journey, the development of digital currency, and the impact of common prosperity for the wealth management market in the second clip.

第二个视频的内容包括中国ESG之路，电子货币在中国的进展，以及共同富裕对于财富管理市场的影响。