Law firms weigh in on the rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 August 2022

Partners from law firms Charles Russell Speechlys (CRS) and Withersworldwide (Withers) explain Asian clients’ growing awareness of the need for wealth planning and offer their views on the rivalry between Asia’s two main wealth hubs. Hong Kong and Singapore have been wealth management hub rivals for years. The difference in their approach to tackling the COVID-19 has been stark —…

