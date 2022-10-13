Raffles Family Office launches platform for digital assets

Hong Kong-based Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) has launched a new investment platform that will make it easier for UHNW families to tap into digital assets. The Revo Digital Family Office (Revo DFO) provides a one-stop solution including aggregation, independent asset management, gatekeeper and private wealth advisory services for both UHNW families with traditional assets and crypto-native investors. “Revo DFO…