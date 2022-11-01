Exclusive
Why wealthy families are “absolutely not” leaving Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 November 2022

COVID-19 and volatile geopolitics have prompted Hong Kong’s wealthy to look at setting up additional family offices outside the city as a way of diversifying their risk – but they are not leaving. That is according to Angel Chia, the new chairperson of the Family Office Association of Hong Kong (FOAHK). Chia told Asian Private Banker that the association is…

