Exclusive
Text size

How Crystal Jiang went from Miss China winner to MFO founder

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 8 March 2023
Crystal Jiang in 2003 (left) and 2023 (right)

Crystal Jiang has been known under many aliases: a beauty pageant winner, a news anchor, a private banker, and now a family office entrepreneur. Jiang’s story started when she was a third-year student majoring in international journalism at Communication University of China in Beijing. While at university, she was crowned the winner of the 2003 Miss China Beauty Pageant. Little…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News