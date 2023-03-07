Hong Kong-based financial services company KGI Asia’s recently-launched wealth management unit is expecting its AUM to double to about US$3 billion in one to two years. KGI Asia this week announced the official launch of KGI Asia Sage, a new wealth management service that reached AUM of US$1.5 bn in just two months. KGI Asia Sage will provide an array…
KGI Asia expects to double AUM of new wealth management unit
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 7 March 2023
