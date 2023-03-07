Text size

KGI Asia expects to double AUM of new wealth management unit

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 7 March 2023

Hong Kong-based financial services company KGI Asia’s recently-launched wealth management unit is expecting its AUM to double to about US$3 billion in one to two years. KGI Asia this week announced the official launch of KGI Asia Sage, a new wealth management service that reached AUM of US$1.5 bn in just two months. KGI Asia Sage will provide an array…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News