DBS Private Bank sees promise in Greater China: Carol Wu

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 March 2023

DBS Private Bank (DBS PB) sees promise in Greater China, with this business seeing net new money bounce back to above pre-pandemic levels, according to Carol Wu, head of Private Banking, Greater China, DBS. “The business for DBS in [Greater China] is actually quite promising,” Wu told Asian Private Banker, explaining that despite the impact of COVID-19 in this region last…

