UBS has upgraded its full-year forecast for China’s economic growth in 2022 from 2.7% to 3.2% after the country released strong 3Q2022 data. On 24 October, China reported that GDP grew by 3.9% YoY in the three months to September. The release of the data was delayed from 18 October without an official explanation. The 20th National Congress of China’s…
Has China’s economy turned a corner? This private bank thinks so
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 25 October 2022
