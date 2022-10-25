Text size

Has China’s economy turned a corner? This private bank thinks so

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 25 October 2022
Source: Morgan Stanley

UBS has upgraded its full-year forecast for China’s economic growth in 2022 from 2.7% to 3.2% after the country released strong 3Q2022 data. On 24 October, China reported that GDP grew by 3.9% YoY in the three months to September. The release of the data was delayed from 18 October without an official explanation. The 20th National Congress of China’s…

