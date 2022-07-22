Text size

Hong Kong insurance market shrinks by 40% as wealthy mainland Chinese vanish

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 22 July 2022
Photo by Jeffrey Lee on Unsplash

Hong Kong’s insurance market has shrunk by almost 40% over the last two years after COVID-19 travel restrictions choked off the flow of U/HNWIs from mainland China to the city, according to a study. The survey by Deloitte and BOC Life, published on Friday, found that the value of new standard premiums was HK$79 billion in 2021. That was a…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News