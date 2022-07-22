Hong Kong’s insurance market has shrunk by almost 40% over the last two years after COVID-19 travel restrictions choked off the flow of U/HNWIs from mainland China to the city, according to a study. The survey by Deloitte and BOC Life, published on Friday, found that the value of new standard premiums was HK$79 billion in 2021. That was a…
Hong Kong insurance market shrinks by 40% as wealthy mainland Chinese vanish
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 22 July 2022
