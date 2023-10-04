Exclusive
Indian MFO hires private markets leader, gears up for 20-person team

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 October 2023

Indian wealth manager Cervin Family Office & Advisors has hired a private markets head to spearhead the US$1.5 billion firm’s investment advisory function covering private equity and private debt investments. Bringing over 15 years of experience to the position, Pranav Shah has joined the Mumbai-headquartered team which has expanded to 16 senior professionals. The firm expects the team to grow…

