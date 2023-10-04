Indian wealth manager Cervin Family Office & Advisors has hired a private markets head to spearhead the US$1.5 billion firm’s investment advisory function covering private equity and private debt investments. Bringing over 15 years of experience to the position, Pranav Shah has joined the Mumbai-headquartered team which has expanded to 16 senior professionals. The firm expects the team to grow…
Indian MFO hires private markets leader, gears up for 20-person team
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 October 2023
Related News
Exclusive
BNP Paribas AM eyes intermediaries team expansion with private markets push
8 September 2023
Former Pictet WM SEA market leader resurfaces at new MFO
5 July 2023
Julius Baer hires Singapore NRI team head from StanChart
29 March 2023
Maybank Singapore hires Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse
13 February 2023
Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires
10 February 2023
UBS hires market team head from Credit Suisse
2 February 2023
LGT Wealth India makes three senior appointments
20 January 2023
Credit Suisse onshore Thailand team leader resigns
18 January 2023
UOB PB strengthens Hong Kong proposition with seven hires
25 November 2022
Citi Private Bank hires HNW team leader from UBS
16 November 2022
Julius Baer targets Indian expansion with five new recruits
10 November 2022
HSBC hires investment counseling team head for North Asia
7 October 2022