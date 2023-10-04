The former HSBC Singapore head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) has resurfaced at Malaysian lender Maybank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Anurag Mathur recently joined Maybank as head of group Islamic Wealth Management. Prior to Maybank, Mathur spent over 16 years with HSBC and held various senior roles, including Singapore head of WPB since 2016. He…
Former HSBC Singapore WPB head joins Maybank
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 October 2023
