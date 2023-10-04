Text size

BNP Paribas appoints Taiwan wealth management head

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 4 October 2023
BNP Paribas, Paris

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (WM) has named a new head of wealth management Taiwan, the bank said on Wednesday. Kate Lin has been appointed as head of wealth management, Taiwan, effective 4 October. Lin succeeds Tina Hsieh, who will retire at the end of October. Prior to joining the French bank, Hsieh spent 17 years with UBS. BNP Paribas convinced her…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News