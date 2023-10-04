BNP Paribas Wealth Management (WM) has named a new head of wealth management Taiwan, the bank said on Wednesday. Kate Lin has been appointed as head of wealth management, Taiwan, effective 4 October. Lin succeeds Tina Hsieh, who will retire at the end of October. Prior to joining the French bank, Hsieh spent 17 years with UBS. BNP Paribas convinced her…
BNP Paribas appoints Taiwan wealth management head
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 4 October 2023
