BlackRock has lost its wealth head for the Southeast Asia market, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Geir Espeskog, the head of wealth for Southeast Asia, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter. BlackRock confirmed Espeskog’s departure. “Espeskog has decided to pursue opportunities outside BlackRock, after more than 12 years with the firm. His responsibilities are shared…
BlackRock’s Southeast Asia wealth head departs
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 October 2023
