Exclusive
Text size

BlackRock’s Southeast Asia wealth head departs

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 October 2023

BlackRock has lost its wealth head for the Southeast Asia market, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Geir Espeskog, the head of wealth for Southeast Asia, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter. BlackRock confirmed Espeskog’s departure. “Espeskog has decided to pursue opportunities outside BlackRock, after more than 12 years with the firm. His responsibilities are shared…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News