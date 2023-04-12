Text size

Farro Capital continues hiring spree with senior advisor appointment

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 12 April 2023
Marina Bay, Singapore. Photo by Mike Enerio on Unsplash

Farro Capital, a Singapore-based wealth management platform and multi-family office, has announced the appointment of a new senior advisor. Vincent Valladares has joined the US$1 billion AUM firm as a senior advisor. He will provide coverage and execution support for banking, treasury, risk management and corporate finance requirements for clients, according to a Wednesday morning announcement. Valladares brings over 27…

